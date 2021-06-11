Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

