Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 9,761,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,490,220. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.