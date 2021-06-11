Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,962 shares of company stock worth $19,667,119. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $74.21 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

