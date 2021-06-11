DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 1,118 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,694,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

DMTK opened at $41.38 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of DermTech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

