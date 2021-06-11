Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,115,998 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

