Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Down 3.8%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.47. 32,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,680,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

