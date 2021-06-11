Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.