Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after buying an additional 604,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after buying an additional 583,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

