Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edenred presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Edenred alerts:

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92. Edenred has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.