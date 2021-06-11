Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.29 ($8.57).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching €10.63 ($12.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

