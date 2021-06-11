DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $91,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,917 shares of company stock worth $19,883,899. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $398.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.