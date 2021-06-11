Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate”

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $92.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

