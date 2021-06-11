Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,904 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

DCPH opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

