Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,686 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.87% of Synalloy worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $375,543 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Synalloy Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

