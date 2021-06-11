Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,417 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

