Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $2.94 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.