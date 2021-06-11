discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 891 ($11.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £797.05 million and a P/E ratio of 66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 768.88. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

