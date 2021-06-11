Doctors Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $174.62 million and $2.73 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001527 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 153.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.