Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$54.37 on Thursday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$44.45 and a twelve month high of C$58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last three months.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

