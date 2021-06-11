Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOL. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.33.

TSE DOL opened at C$54.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.19. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

