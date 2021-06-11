Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Diana F. Cantor Sells 6,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DPZ opened at $448.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $452.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

