Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Diana F. Cantor Sells 6,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DPZ opened at $448.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $452.97.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.