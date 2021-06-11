Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $432.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $453.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

