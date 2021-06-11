DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $8,076,200.16 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

