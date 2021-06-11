Dora Factory Market Cap Tops $12.15 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $7.78 or 0.00020855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $3.90 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00775518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

