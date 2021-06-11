DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of DOYU opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86 and a beta of 0.78. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

