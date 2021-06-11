Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.86

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,670,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

