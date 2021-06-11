Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.86

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,670,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.