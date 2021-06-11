Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 86,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,771 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 804.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

DUK stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

