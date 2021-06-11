Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

DLTH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $517.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

