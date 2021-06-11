Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Duluth by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Duluth by 44.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

