Dusk Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.98 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $44.98 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.35 or 0.00834704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00087475 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

