DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Purchases $74,984.00 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DXC Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.42. 1,786,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.