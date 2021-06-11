DXdao (DXD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $258.43 or 0.00695650 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00132462 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

