Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $16.16 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002839 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $16.16 million and $20,176.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,995.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.64 or 0.06356653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00439380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.93 or 0.01562186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00154203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.90 or 0.00661983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00444244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006454 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00040424 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.