Dynamite One Day Trading Volume Tops $80,081.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $182,224.20 and approximately $80,081.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00131080 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.00752004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,608 coins and its circulating supply is 391,360 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.