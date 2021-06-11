E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

