E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at $19,548,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

