E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Nucor stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

