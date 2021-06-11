E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.