E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

