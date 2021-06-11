E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Welltower stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

