E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $38,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

TSN stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

