E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $257.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.28. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

