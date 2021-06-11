ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$10.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.81 and a 1 year high of C$8.76.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

