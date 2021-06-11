Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,779,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.