Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

