Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

NYSE:LLY opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $218.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.