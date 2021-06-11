Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 262 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

NYSE AJG opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

