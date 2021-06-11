Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of RCL opened at $90.63 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

