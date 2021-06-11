ELYSIA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $877,155.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $15.83 million and $877,155.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.00770172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00085008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,902,759 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

