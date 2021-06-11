Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $410,622.14 and approximately $18.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

